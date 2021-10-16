Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$21.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

