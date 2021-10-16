Kleros Market Cap Achieves $83.54 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $83.54 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00320300 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

