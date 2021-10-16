Komodo (KMD) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $140.04 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00207296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00115671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,244,907 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

