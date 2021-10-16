KS Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $8.43 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

