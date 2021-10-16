KT (NYSE:KT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. KT has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in KT in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

