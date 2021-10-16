L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $240.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock worth $96,940,483 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.