L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $239.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $240.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock worth $96,940,483 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.