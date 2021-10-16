Laban E. Lesster Sells 3,291 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $46,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ideal Power stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Ideal Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

