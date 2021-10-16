Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Acquires 2,654 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 2.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $50,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.93. The company had a trading volume of 363,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,342. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $178.29. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.85.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

