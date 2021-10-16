Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Acquires New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 378,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,000. nVent Electric makes up approximately 0.5% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. 775,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,693. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

