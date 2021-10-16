Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 718,453 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 718,453 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 7.2% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $181,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.59. 4,826,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

