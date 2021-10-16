Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Lantronix stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $207.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.98. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.23.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

