Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $11.00. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 564 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $740.01 million and a P/E ratio of 35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

