Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.90. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$22.96. The stock has a market cap of C$914.53 million and a PE ratio of 33.04.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$66.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 1.9042665 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

