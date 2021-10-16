Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LTCH. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Latch has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Latch will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

