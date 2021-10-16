Laura Alber Sells 10,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $182.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

