Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

