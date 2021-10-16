Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,319,129 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

