Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $365,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,736,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,571,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NYSE:BLL opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.