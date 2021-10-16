Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $428,000 Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 51job by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 51job by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in 51job by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in 51job by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

51job stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

