Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $519,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $354,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 20.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 27.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

