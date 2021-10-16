Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 410,663 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,663 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

BK opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

