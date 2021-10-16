Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Xencor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

