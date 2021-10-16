Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 783,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 172,835 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

