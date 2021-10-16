Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $54,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 357,368 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.25 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

