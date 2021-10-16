Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,989 shares of company stock worth $7,126,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CGEM stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

