Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KYMR stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

