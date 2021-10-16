Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 777 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

