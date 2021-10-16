Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $45.50 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $888.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.