Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after purchasing an additional 151,540 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 37.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 115.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 6.2% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

