Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 2,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership.

