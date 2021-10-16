Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Shares of LEGH opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $408.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,270,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,632,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,011 shares of company stock worth $4,429,974. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

