Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

