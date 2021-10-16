Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

