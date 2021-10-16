Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,035 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Proto Labs worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 14.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

