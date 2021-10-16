Legal & General Group Plc Sells 29,278 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,278 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Matson worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

