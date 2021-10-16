Legal & General Group Plc Sells 32,144 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $633.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

