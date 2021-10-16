Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CareDx were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 187,644 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,348,000.

In other news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

CDNA stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -394.44 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

