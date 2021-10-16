LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Up 54.3% in September

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 840,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

