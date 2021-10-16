Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.64

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 6774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

