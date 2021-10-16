Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.67% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

