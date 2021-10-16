LGCY Network (LGCY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $800,053.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $117.35 million and approximately $800,053.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

