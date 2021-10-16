Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $189.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.17.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

