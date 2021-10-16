Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $219,897.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $219,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at $157,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

