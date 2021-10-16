Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $69,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4,575.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $52.35 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

