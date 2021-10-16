Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $72,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 43,930.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $429.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.28 and a 200 day moving average of $435.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

