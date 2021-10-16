Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8,801.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

