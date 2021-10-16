Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,713 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $291.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

