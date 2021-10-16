Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.
1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00.
About 1Spatial
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.