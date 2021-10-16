Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 1Spatial (LON:SPA)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 1Spatial (LON:SPA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

1Spatial has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00.

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

