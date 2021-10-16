Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

MARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £507.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.20.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

